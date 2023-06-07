A video of a distressing incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, has caused widespread concern where a woman can be seen crying in distress, desperately calling for help while a man forcefully carries out a marriage ritual, holding her in his arms.

The incident was brought to light by an AAP leader Naresh Balyan, who shared it on Twitter and raised questions about the lack of action in the incident.

Reacting to the video, Chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal tagged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and demanded action be taken against the accused.

https://twitter.com/SwatiJaiHind/status/1666015667647315969