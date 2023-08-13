Rajasthan: Headless Body Of Woman Found In Jodhpur; Probe On To Ascertain Identity, Cause of Death

A headless body of a woman was found in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Sunday morning. The body was found in the bushes on the New Powerhouse road in Jodhpur, and the woman’s identity is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Police is currently examining the case from both accident and murder angles as there is a possibility that she might be a train accident victim.

The police received information on Sunday morning about the incident. Upon reaching the spot, the beheaded body of a woman was discovered.

“The situation will be clear after identification of the body, teams are doing their job. At present, we are also expressing apprehension that this accident can happen from any train. We are investigating the case from both the angle-murder and accident," said Gaurav Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

The forensic team and dog Scott team were called on the spot and identification of the woman is underway.

Further information is awaited.

(From ANI Inputs)