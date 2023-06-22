CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rajasthan Women to Get 50% Rebate on Fares in All Roadways Buses

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 20:02 IST

Jaipur, India

So far, the concession was limited to ordinary (blue line) buses. (Shutterstock Image for Representation)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 50% concession in fares to women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses within the state limits, an official spokesperson said

The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a 50 per cent concession in fares for women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses.

So far, the concession was limited to ordinary (blue line) buses.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 50% concession in fares to women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses within the state limits, an official spokesperson said.

Gehlot had announced in the 2023-24 budget that the concession in fares for women passengers in ordinary roadways buses would be increased from 30 to 50%. This was implemented on April 1.

At the inauguration of the bus terminal at Sindhi Camp here on May 25, the chief minister had announced that the concession would also be extended to Rajasthan roadways’ buses.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
