Rajinikanth to Follow CM Yogi to Ayodhya After Watching 'Jailer' Together? Know Star's Mega Plan

Actor Rajinikanth is likely to follow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to Ayodhya after watching superstar’s latest hit, ‘Jailer’, together in Lucknow.

Speaking to news agency ANI at Lucknow airport, Rajinikanth said, “Yes, I am going to watch my film (Jailer) with him (CM Yogi)." When asked about the overwhelming response his movie had received, the superstar said, “Sab bhagwan ki dua hai (It’s all God’s blessings).

Some local reports stated that the Tamil star has plans to visit some religious places too during his UP trip. When asked about plans to visit Ayodhya, Rajinikanth said, “Ji, kal programme hai (Yes, I have plans tomorrow)."

CM Yogi is scheduled to Ayodhya district on Saturday. According to the official statement from chief minister’s office, Yogi will reach the helipad at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on August 19 at around 11 am.

“CM Yogi’s darshan-worship and excursion program is proposed in the district. After this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the tribute and wreath-laying program at the samadhi of Saket resident Pujya Mahant Shri Ramchandra Paramhans Das Ji Maharaj,” the statement said.

After this, the chief minister will visit Ram Janmabhoomi complex and observe the works of temple construction and later he will participate in other programs. CM Yogi will leave for Lucknow after a two-hour stay in Ayodhya.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, has been travelling across cities. On Friday, he was in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, where he visited the Chhinnamasta Temple and offered payers. “It felt great. I went to Chhinnamasta temple. I was thinking to visit the temple for many years, and this time I went there, it felt great. This is the third time I came here and will come every year," he told reporters at the Birsa Munda Airport.

After a gap of two years, the actor returned to the silver screen as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian in a hugely anticipated action flick. ‘Jailer’, which was released last week, narrates how a jailer stops a gang from helping their leader flee the prison.

The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Jackie Shroff. According to Sun Pictures, ‘Jailer’ has earned around Rs 375 crore worldwide in the first week. The 72-year-old actor earned the title of ‘Superstar’ over his ability to rake in the moolah at the box office.

His last few films are said to have received lukewarm response. However, fans and even some film critics opined on Thursday that the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed ‘Jailer’ seals the argument effectively in favour of Rajinikanth, who became a trendsetter in Tamil cinema with his stylish antics that included lighting a cigarette and the flick of the hair.

Movie theatres across Tamil Nadu, said to be booked full house through the week, wore a festive look as fans cheered and danced while gathering for the first day, first show.

The flick had hyped up expectations as the teaser, promising action-packed entertainment, was received well. Going by various social media responses, the film seemed to have opened to good reviews.

