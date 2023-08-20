Rajinikanth Meets 'Old Friend' Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, To Reach Ayodhya Shortly

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is in Uttar Pradesh, met his “old friend", Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday. “I met Akhilesh Yadav 9 years ago at a function in Mumbai and we are friends since then, we talk on the phone. 5 years ago when I came here for a shoot but I couldn’t meet him, now he is here so I met him," he said.

Afterwards, the south superstar left for Ayodhya to seek Lord Ram’s blessings for the success of his film, Jailer.

On Saturday, the actor met UP CM Yogi Adityanath and touched his feet at his Lucknow residence on Saturday. Calling it a “courtesy meeting", the chief minister shared a photo of Rajinikanth with him on social media.

A special screening of ‘Jailer’ was held in Lucknow, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. “I also got a chance to watch the movie ‘Jailer’. I had watched Rajinikanth’s many films and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the movie still with his performance, he increases the importance of the film," Maurya was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.