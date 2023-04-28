Rajnath Singh Chairs SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting In Delhi

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting is underway in Delhi. The meeting, hosted by India, is chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with Defence Ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan as participants.

India has also invited Belarus and Iran, currently observers in SCO, to participate in the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting. Meanwhile, the Defence Minister of Pakistan is participating virtually.

#WATCH | SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting hosted by India gets underway in Delhi pic.twitter.com/jrruubhA2n— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

The ministers will discuss matters related to regional peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts within SCO and effective multilateralism.

India has ancient civilisational, cultural and spiritual ties with the SCO member countries. India’s membership of SCO in 2017, was, therefore, a reaffirmation of New Delhi’s keenness to deepen these historic ties.

India considers SCO as an important regional group to promote multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interactions in the region.

India continues to bring more ideas and initiatives to strengthen cooperation amongst SCO countries. Under its chairmanship, this year, India organised two defence-related activities to enhance interoperability amongst SCO member-states.

The first was a workshop on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief and the second was a seminar on SCO countries’ defence think-tanks on the issue of Armed Forces contributing to Military Medicine, Healthcare and Pandemics.

India stands committed to taking forward the Agenda of SCO under its chairmanship.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here