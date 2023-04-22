CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveAtiq AhmedCovid NewsRahul Gandhi
Home » India » Rajnath Singh Dials Sukhbir Badal, Enquires About Parkash Singh Badal's Health
1-MIN READ

Rajnath Singh Dials Sukhbir Badal, Enquires About Parkash Singh Badal's Health

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 11:41 IST

Chandigarh, India

Parkash Singh Badal was the chief minister of Punjab. (File News18) Photo)

Parkash Singh Badal was the chief minister of Punjab. (File News18) Photo)

Parkash Singh Badal, who is 95 and a five-time chief minister of Punjab, was admitted to a hospital in Mohali

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday enquired about the health condition of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from his son Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Parkash Singh Badal, who is 95 and a five-time chief minister of Punjab, was admitted to a hospital in Mohali a week back after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

In his phone conversation with Sukhbir, the defence minister wished a speedy recovery to Parkash Singh Badal.

“Spoke to Shri Sukhbir Badal and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji, who is hospitalised. Praying for his good health and speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. rajnath singh
  2. Parkash Singh Badal
  3. Sukhbir Badal
first published:April 22, 2023, 11:41 IST
last updated:April 22, 2023, 11:41 IST