Rajnath Singh Pays Tributes to Kargil Heroes at Dras War Memorial
1-MIN READ

Rajnath Singh Pays Tributes to Kargil Heroes at Dras War Memorial

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 10:00 IST

Ladakh, India

Singh laid a wreath at the memorial (Image: ANI)

Singh laid a wreath at the memorial (Image: ANI)

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war.

Singh laid a wreath at the memorial. He also visited the tombstones near the memorial placed in memory of the fallen soldiers.

The minister will interact with Army officers and jawans before returning to New Delhi.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India’s victory over Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 26, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 10:00 IST