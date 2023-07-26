Rajnath Singh Pays Tributes to Kargil Heroes at Dras War Memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war.

Singh laid a wreath at the memorial. He also visited the tombstones near the memorial placed in memory of the fallen soldiers.

The minister will interact with Army officers and jawans before returning to New Delhi.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India’s victory over Pakistan.