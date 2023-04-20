CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rajnath Singh Tests Positive for COVID-19
1-MIN READ

Rajnath Singh Tests Positive for COVID-19

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 13:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms (File photo/PTI)

He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after testing positive for the virus

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, they said.

A team of doctors examined him and advised him rest, the defence ministry said.

He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after testing positive for the virus, it said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 20, 2023, 13:18 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 13:18 IST