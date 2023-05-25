Rakbar Khan Lynching Case: Four Get 7 Years in Jail; One Acquitted Due to Insufficient Evidence

Four accused in the murder of Rakbar Khan lynch in 2018 have been sentenced to seven years in jail by a court in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Thursday. The court found four accused guilty while acquitted one due to lack of evidence.

Additional District Judge Sunil Kumar Goyal convicted Naresh, Vijay, Paramjeet, and Dharmendra under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 304 IPC (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

However, the court gave the benefit of doubt to another accused, Naval.

The incident occurred in 2018 when Rakbar Khan was fatally attacked by a mob, allegedly comprising Gaurakshaks, on suspicion of cattle smuggling.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Sharma stated, “Dharmendra Yadav, Paramjeet, Vijay Kumar, and Naresh Kumar have been found guilty under IPC sections 304 and 341. Nawal Kishore is acquitted due to insufficient evidence against him."

The maximum punishment for the convicted individuals may be life imprisonment.

On July 20-21, 2018, Rakbar Khan and Aslam Khan were on foot, transporting cows at night when they were allegedly stopped by villagers in Lalwandi, under Ramgarh police station in Alwar. Rakbar sustained severe injuries and died a few hours later, while Aslam managed to escape. They were en route to their village, Kolgaon, in Haryana, located several kilometers from Lalwandi.

Rakbar’s death sparked public outrage, leading to the intervention of top police authorities in Rajasthan, including the then Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, who visited the crime scene and ordered a judicial inquiry.