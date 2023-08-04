Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals He Is Working On Films Around 'Mythology, Comedy And Action Caper'

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has an interesting roster of films under his credit, and all of them different from one another. Be it the cult-classic Rang De Basanti or Delhi 6 or Farhan Akhtar’s biopic of Milkha Singh, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the director has proven time and again that is a visionary storyteller that likes to explore characters and themes. Thus, it doesn’t come as a surprise when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed in a recent interview that he is stepping out from his comfort zone with three distinct projects i.e mythology, comedy and an action caper.

In an interview with ETimes, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared, “I’m actually working on a couple of subjects. One of them is mythology, there’s a comedy and then there is an action caper too. So, one of them should go through soon. Let’s see which one, where the universe conspires. The dots should connect soon.”

The director further explained why it’s necessary for him to bring real-life stories on the big screen,"Not just a need, I feel compelled. It’s not just a question of a choice that I have to make, it’s a lot more. Because when I look around what I feel, what I receive, what I get, what the world gives me, I have to give it back. So when you see certain things, you can tell a positive story around it. You can say, listen, despite all the wounds we have, we can still apply a soothing balm on them. And that’s always been my endeavour," he stated.

Adding further, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra emphasized, “And I believe your work should always have a voice that can reach out to people and should emotionally touch them deep within. And they should not just see a film and go back to their home. They should take the film back with them. And if it stays with them, it’s so wonderful. Because that’s the way I have grown up watching movies. I used to be emotionally moved. I would cry, laugh and dance in a theatre."

On the work front, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s last film was Toofan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur. The sports drama highlighted journey of an extortionist who goes on to become a boxing champion with certain positive influences in his life. The film was released in 2021 on a popular OTT platform.