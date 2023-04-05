Ram Navami Violence LIVE: No Weapons, Inciting Speeches on Bengal Cops' New Rules for Festival Processions; TMC MPs May Raise Issue in Parl

Read more

present in the area. Internet too has been suspended and section 144 has been imposed.

The Bengal administration has directed senior officials of police to be extra cautious on festivals like Ram Navami. They’ve been asked to hold meetings with community leaders to maintain social harmony. The directive stated that superior officers should supervise all the processions.

This came as chief minister accused the BJP of organising violence during Ram Navami processions and asserted that she would not let any rioter go scot-free and warned that strict action would be taken against “dangabaaz” (rioters).

“The BJP is behind the violence in Hooghly and Howrah. They had brought in hired ‘goondas’ from other states to unleash violence in Bengal, which is not in our culture. They are defaming the Hindu religion by pitting one community against another. But rioters have no religion, they are just political goons. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm,” she said.

The TMC MPs are likely to raise violence issue in Parliament. As many as 13 intellectuals, including Aparna Sen, have written an open letter condemning the violence on Ram Navami. “The way polarisation politics has taken place regarding Ram Navami is condemnable,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has blamed the JD(U)-RJD government in Bihar and the TMC government in West Bengal for allegedly failing to check the recent incidents of violence during Ram Navami.

He also attacked the Bihar chief minister and deputy chief minister and said they failed to stop the violence despite receiving intelligence reports about the possibility of such incidents taking place. “Wherever there is violence, the responsibility lies on the state governments concerned. It is their failure they were unable to stop the violence. Also, those who take up processions it is also the responsibility of the organisers,” the Hyderabad MP told reporters.

“It is the failure of the respective state governments that failed in discharging their duty of stopping the violence. It is pre-planned conspiracy of (those) people who indulge in violence. It is the failure of the state governments, whether it is the West Bengal government, whether it is the Bihar government, and whether it is the mob lynching of Idrees Pasha in Karnataka…What was the government doing?” Owaisi asked.

On the recent communal clashes that erupted in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district and Sasaram in Rohtas district of Bihar during Ram Navami, Owaisi termed it a complete failure of the ‘Nitish-Tejashwi-RJD government’ in Bihar.

