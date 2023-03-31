Ram Navami News LIVE Updates: The celebrations of Ram Navami were marred by violent clashes and arson in some parts of the country. In West Bengal’s Howrah, violence broke out between two groups when a procession was taken out. Several vehicles were torched and shops were ransacked on Thursday evening.

Police said a number of people were detained in this connection. The police used force to disperse the mob. A large contingent of police was deployed in the locality where the situation is stated to be under control. Read More