Ram Navami Violence LIVE: Sasaram Clash Accused Being Identified Using CCTV, Trains Suspended in Bengal's Rishra

Majumdar is expected to sit for a dharna in Rishra on Tuesday.

Notably, the Bihar government told the legislative council on Monday that communal disturbances were reported in Bihar, around the Ram Navami festivities, from a few other places besides Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns that have been in news, a PTI report said.

Besides, tensions are also persistent in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj area after a Hanuman temple was allegedly vandalised on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav said, “There is a Hanuman temple near Patel Chowk, and anti-social elements indulged in mischief there. We have recovered CCTV footage and we are verifying it.”

Later, members of right-wing outfits and locals gathered near the temple and started protesting. They staged a sit-in protest and raised slogans against the district administration and demanded action against those involved in the act.

The incident comes amid incidents of violence in Bihar and Bengal that began with Ram Navami celebrations. In several parts of Bihar and West Bengal, vehicles were set on fire as various groups clashed during Ram Navami processions.

In Bengal’s Rishra, the situation is now said to be under control and about 36 persons have been arrested in the recent violence case. According to Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kaushik Miron, an incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station. “For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line,” he said.

According to sources, police and rapid action force (RAF) have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident or violence.

