Ram Temple in Ayodhya Enters Final Phase of Ground Floor Construction

With the foundation, raft and plinth of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya complete, work is on in full swing on the placement of Bansi Paharpur Rajasthan stone on the three-storey temple.

Apart from the Garbh Grah (sanctum sanctorum), the temple has five mandaps — Gudh Mandap, Rang Mandap, Nritya Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. The dome of the five mandaps is 34 feet wide and 32 feet long at a height of 69 feet to 111 feet from the courtyard. The temple is 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width and 161 feet high from the courtyard.

The size of sanctum sanctorum is 20 feet x 20 feet with a total area of 403.34 sq. ft. There will be 46 teakwood doors and the door of the sanctum sanctorum will be detailed with gold. The entire sanctum sanctorum has been aesthetically carved with makrana marble pillars, beams, ceiling and wall cladding. There are 392 pillars which have been structurally provided taking into consideration the load factor and other climatic challenges.

To provide longevity and durability, the material has been selectively picked for the temple, which includes 1.30 lakh cubic meter of engineering fill in foundation, 9500 cubic meter M-35 grade compacted concrete in raft, 6.16 lakh cubic feet of granite in plinth, 4.74 lakh cubic feet of Bansi-Paharpur stone in super structure of the temple, 14,132 CFT carved makrana marble stone in pillars and wall cladding, and 76,219 square feet high quality makrana marble flooring.

The temple will have both internal and external lighting arrangements, cove lighting, spot lightings and flexible linear lightings for ghumat level. The external view of the temple will have projected façade lighting. The total area of the temple, including the peripheral parkota is 8.64 acres. The parkota is 762-meter long with provision for six temples and facility of parikrama by devotees.

The ancient Kuber Tila with Shiva temple and proposed Jatayu would also attract devotees once completed.

The progress of the ground floor at the Ram Temple was reviewed recently by the senior members of the trust, including Chairman, Construction Committee Nripendra Misra. The engineering teams of M/s Larsen & Tourbo, M/s Tata Consulting Engineers and Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also participated.