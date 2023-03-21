CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Ramadan 2023 LIVE Updates: Crescent Moon Not Spotted in Saudi; Ramadan's First Day on March 23

Ramadan 2023 LIVE: In India, a moon sighting is expected to take place on March 22, after moon sighting takes place in Mecca.

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 22:59 IST

Mecca

Moon observers make arrangements ahead of Crescent Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia (Source: Twitter/@Abu_madrood)

Ramadan 2023 LIVE: As the holy month of Ramadan (also called Ramzan, Ramazan, or Ramzaan) is around the corner, the crescent moon sighting is soon expected in Muslim-majority nations like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other nations like Australia and the United Kingdom.

However, since moon observers could not spot the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, the first day of Ramadan will commence on March 23.

In India, Ramadan will commence on March 22 and a moon sighting is also expected on the same day after the moon sighting takes place in Mecca. The Ramadan month will come to an end on April 21 Read More

Mar 21, 2023 22:31 IST

After Saudi, Kuwait Announces Thursday as Day 1 of Ramadan

After Saudi Arabia, Kuwait’s moon-sighting committee has announced that Thursday, March 23, will be the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Mar 21, 2023 21:37 IST

Sharjah Announces Free Parking on Fridays During Ramzan

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Sharjah municipality has announced that paid parking hours will be from 8 am to midnight, Saturday through Thursday. However, parking will be free on Fridays, except in zones with blue information signs where parking will remain a paid service every day of the week, a Mint report said.

Mar 21, 2023 21:09 IST

Crescent Moon Not Spotted in Saudi, Ramadan's First Day on March 23

Since moon observers could not spot the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, the first day of Ramadan will commence on March 23, a Gulf News report said on Tuesday.

Mar 21, 2023 21:00 IST

When is Ramzan 2023? Start and End Date, Sehri and Iftar Time in India

The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During Ramadan Muslims worldwide observe fast. The beginning of the month of Ramadan depends on moon sightings. It is expected that Ramadan will begin on March 22 or March 23 and end on April 21 or April 22, on the day of Eid-ul-fitr. Moon sighting is important to decide the beginning and the end of the month of Ramadan. READ MORE

Mar 21, 2023 20:56 IST

Soccer-Premier League to Allow Players to Break Fast Mid-game During Ramadan

Refereeing bodies have told Premier League and English Football League match officials to pause play so players can break their fast during the holy period of Ramadan, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday. Match officials have been issued guidance so players can break their fast by taking on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a pause in play. Ramadan begins on Wednesday and lasts a month. (Reuters)

Mar 21, 2023 20:49 IST

Fasting Dates During Ramadan Changes According to Islamic Calendar

The fasting date changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

Mar 21, 2023 20:10 IST

Did You Know, Ramadan Commencement Date Varies Country to Country

The exact date of the holy month of Ramadan varies from country to country. As per the local tradition, Middle Eastern countries celebrate both Ramadan and Eid-ul-fitr, one day earlier than most countries in the world.

Mar 21, 2023 19:48 IST

India & Pakistan to Mark Ramadan Month on March 22, Moon Sighting Same Day

Both India and Pakistan will mark the month of Ramadan on March 23. The month will conclude on April 21 (Friday) and Muslims across the globe will celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr on April 22.

Mar 21, 2023 19:46 IST

Moon Observers in Saudi Arabia are Ready With Telescopes to View Crescent Moon

Mar 21, 2023 19:32 IST

Ramdan Month to End on April 21, Friday

The Ramadan month will come to an end on April 21 (Friday) and Muslims across the globe will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr the next day on April 22.

Mar 21, 2023 19:25 IST

Moon Sighting in India on March 22, After Crescent Moon Shows Up in Mecca

In India, a moon sighting is expected to take place on March 22, after moon sighting takes place in Mecca. The Ramadan month will come to an end on April 21 (Friday) and Muslims across the globe will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr the next day on April 22.

Mar 21, 2023 19:24 IST

Here's When Ramdan Marks its Beginning in Different Countries

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Ramadan will begin on March 23, while in Indonesia it will begin on March 22, and in Kuwait, Lebanon, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Turkey, it will also begin on March 23.

Mar 21, 2023 19:23 IST

With Scorching Heat Coming Up, Here's How to Keep Yourself Hydrated During Ramdan Month

Since the month of Ramdan coincides with the onset of summers in most parts of India, there is a need for those fasting to remain hydrated. In Hyderabad, the ‘mohabbat ka sharbat’ is a fantastic drink to start or end the fast. “The recipe includes watermelon, rose, and milk and is consumed chilled, nothing can be better than that if we add a few basil seeds to it too,” said Chef Mrigank Singh, Executive Chef, The Pink Elephant.

