Ramadan 2023 LIVE Updates: Crescent Moon Not Spotted in Saudi; Ramadan's First Day on March 23

Ramadan 2023 LIVE: As the holy month of Ramadan (also called Ramzan, Ramazan, or Ramzaan) is around the corner, the crescent moon sighting is soon expected in Muslim-majority nations like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other nations like Australia and the United Kingdom.

However, since moon observers could not spot the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, the first day of Ramadan will commence on March 23.

In India, Ramadan will commence on March 22 and a moon sighting is also expected on the same day after the moon sighting takes place in Mecca. The Ramadan month will come to an end on April 21 Read More