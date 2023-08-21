Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple: Know Its Religious Importance And 500-Year-Old History

The Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, has a rich 500-year history. The temple is located in Bugga Rameshwaram village at a distance of 7 km from Anantagiri Hills in Vikarabad district. There is an underground stream that flows continuously throughout the year. This stream of water originates beneath the shiva linga of the temple and falls into a pond near the temple. Then, it reaches another river located next to it from where it goes into Ananthagiri forests. It is said that the water is so transparent that even a pin or a coin is visible through this.

As per the belief, the water that flows through the mouth of Nandi has medicinal properties. The water comes from the inner parts of the forest where it touches the roots of many trees. Since these roots have medicinal properties, the water that comes out of Nandi’s mouth is believed to be highly beneficial for treating various health problems.

Devotees, who regularly visit the temple, are of the belief that drinking this water eradicates several health problems. In addition to that, if you are taking a bath in it, you will also get rid of bad influences or power. Maha Shivratri is celebrated in the temple on a grand level. The festival witnesses a large number of pilgrims seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Baba Nandi.

Apart from religious importance, the temple is also a treat to the eyes. It’s because the temple is located in the most picturesque location where the weather is mostly pleasant. On the other hand, the Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district is one of the best trekking destinations for beginners. The stretches of greenery, heavenly waterfalls, quiet mountains, and the occasional rains offer stunning beauty.