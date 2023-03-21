Ramadan 2023 LIVE Updates: Crescent Moon Sighting Expected in Saudi, UAE & Other Nations Soon

Live now
Published By: News Desk
Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 19:58 IST
Mecca
Ramadan 2023 LIVE: As the holy month of Ramadan (also called Ramzan, Ramazan or Ramzaan) is around the corner, the crescent moon sighting is soon expected in Muslim-majority nations like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other nations like Australia and the United Kingdom.
In India, Ramdan will commence on March 22 and moon sighting is also expected on the same day, after the moon sighting takes place in Mecca. The Ramadan month will come to an end on April 21 (Friday) and Muslims across the globe will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr the next day on April . Read More
Both India and Pakistan will mark the month of Ramadan on March 23. The month will conclude on April 21 (Friday) and Muslims across the globe will celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr on April 22.
Saudi Moon observers are preparing to sight the #Ramadan Moon at the Hotat Sudair observatory. pic.twitter.com/EUgnKfe63c
— Mo Haji Ⓜ️ (@Abu_madrood) March 21, 2023
The Ramadan month will come to an end on April 21 (Friday) and Muslims across the globe will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr the next day on April 22.
In India, a moon sighting is expected to take place on March 22, after moon sighting takes place in Mecca. The Ramadan month will come to an end on April 21 (Friday) and Muslims across the globe will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr the next day on April 22.
In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Ramadan will begin on March 23, while in Indonesia it will begin on March 22, and in Kuwait, Lebanon, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Turkey, it will also begin on March 23.
Since the month of Ramdan coincides with the onset of summers in most parts of India, there is a need for those fasting to remain hydrated. In Hyderabad, the ‘mohabbat ka sharbat’ is a fantastic drink to start or end the fast. “The recipe includes watermelon, rose, and milk and is consumed chilled, nothing can be better than that if we add a few basil seeds to it too,” said Chef Mrigank Singh, Executive Chef, The Pink Elephant.
The exact date of this holy month varies from country to country. As per the local tradition, Middle Eastern countries celebrate both Ramadan and Eid-ul-fitr, one day earlier than most countries in the world.
In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Ramadan will begin on March 23, while in Indonesia it will begin on March 22, and in Kuwait, Lebanon, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Turkey, it will also begin on March 23. Each country will celebrate Eid-ul-fitr on April 21 or April 22, depending on the moon sighting.
The fasting date changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.
