Ranchi-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Delhi Within Hour of Takeoff After Mid-Air Technical Snag

A Ranchi-bound Indigo flight returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday within an hour after its take-off. IndiGo flight 6E 2172 returned to Delhi as a precaution due to a momentary technical caution, the airline said in a statement.

The pilot of the Delhi-Ranchi IndiGo flight announced mid-air about the technical glitch in the aircraft, and that the flight was returning to the IGI airport, a passenger onboard the aircraft told news agency ANI.

“The pilot announced that there was a technical snag in the plane, so we are going back to Delhi airport. We felt vibration on-board during flight,” the passenger said.

The Indigo flight took off from the national capital at around 7.40 am and returned at 8.20 am.

Indigo crew informed the passengers that another aircraft was being arranged for the journey but it will take some time.

This came a day after a Delhi-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing at the airport in Patna on Friday after one of its engines became inoperative.

The aircraft with 181 passengers and eight crew members on board made the landing shortly three minutes after taking off from the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.