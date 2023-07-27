Rape Accused Absconding for Over Month Nabbed by Mumbai Police in Gujarat After ATM Withdrawal

After hoodwinking cops for over a month, a man, who is an absconding rape accused, was nabbed by Mumbai Police after he withdrew some money from an ATM in Gujarat’s Valsad district.

Mumbai resident Issaq Merchant is accused of raping a woman who he met on social media on the pretext of marriage. As per the complaint, the two were living together and the accused sexually exploited the woman for 7-8 years.

Merchant, a building works contractor, was already married but the woman did not have any information in this regard. He promised her a job and also that he would marry her after starting a new business, India Today reported.

The woman approached the police when she insisted on marriage but Merchant asked her to leave the house. The accused also fled the city.

Merchant also switched off his phone that made things difficult for the police in the beginning. But a police team started looking out for him and visited his wife’s house at Nargol village in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the police got the information about Merchant making a withdrawal. After some leads, the police team reached the lodge where he was staying but he had already checked out.

The police got the major breakthrough when Merchant turned on his phone. “He turned on his phone, using a different number and the police got a vital clue. This time he had left for Vapi and we checked the lodges there, where he was hiding. We arrested him from there," a police official from Azad Maidan told India Today.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the law including rape and is in judicial custody.