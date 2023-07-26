Raped, Tortured & Alone, Women in Manipur Recount Horrors of Violence as List of FIRs Grows | Ground Report

From Asia’s largest women-run Ema Market to intellectual groups such as ‘Meira Paebi’, women’s representation in Manipur has been a lesson to India’s other states. No one can forget the viral images of naked women protesting on the streets after 32-year-old Thangjam Manorama was raped and murdered in the state in 2004.

Now, nine years later, women are once again at the centre of the violence-hit state which has been burning for over two months. A viral video of a mob parading two Kuki women naked and then assaulting them has triggered massive outrage across the globe and once again laid bare how vulnerable women and children bear the brunt of such strife.

News18 travelled to ground zero, including various relief camps, to speak to violence victims and understand their condition.

‘War-Like Situation’

At the Churachandpur relief camp, 30-year-old Hingbol — who gave birth to a baby last month — recalls the final days of pregnancy. “The last few days of my pregnancy were pathetic. I was running from one jungle to another to save myself from rape and murder and save the baby in my womb. Finally, I managed to reach the relief camp as my house was burnt down. I don’t have enough milk to feed my baby as I am malnourished. I hope some arrangement can be made to feed my child.”

The infrastructure in these camps is poor and insufficient for a new mother. Village volunteers and camp organisers rue that for now, their immediate goal is ensuring survival. Christine, a volunteer at the relief camp, told News18: “We are trying to arrange basic amenities. It’s not a good situation but we don’t have a choice. It’s a war-like situation. What can we do?”

There are more than 200 people in the Churachandpur camp, including several young children whose bodies bear signs of malnourishment.

Probed by News18, most of the children said they did not go to school or study. Apart from the lack of facilities, another fear now is children learning the language of violence as they are forced to live in extreme conditions.

Hingbol’s story is not a one off case. At LM relief camp in Churachandpur, 35-year-old Boi Cy — a mother of four — saw her husband being set on fire when he tried to pacify a mob.

Speaking to News18, Boi Cy said someone informed her that an FIR had been filed in her husband’s murder but she had not yet received a copy. “Where will I go with my four children? What will I do? I can’t sleep now. I didn’t even get his body.”

According to hill organisation secretary Ginzo, 27 women have filed cases with them. “Some are of rape, while others are murder. We are trying to give them assistance but in most cases, FIR is a problem. Women and children are the worst-affected in this conflict.”

The situation in the Valley is also not very different. The Government Dance College in Imphal’s Palace Ground is a relief camp now.

News18 came across three women — Basanti, Rinita, and Nandkishori — who fled Morey in May and recounted the horrors of violence. “We are living in fear. We are shocked by the horrific video and condemn it but such stories are on this side too. In this camp they give us everything but home is home, right? Our women too have been tortured. Old women have seen their sons dying in front of their eyes.”

Women on Guard

While women have been at the receiving end on both sides, they are also the ones guarding their villages. In the Valley, the ‘Meira Paebi’ guard border areas between Kuki and Meitei areas.

Paebi member Minu from Vishnupur said: “We check vehicles as they often carry arms. We have to save our men and women.”

On the hills, there is a Kuki women check-post when one enters Churachandpur. Sharon, one of the volunteers, said: “We are on duty from 5am to 5pm. After that, the boys guard the village. We check Aadhaar cards. However, the other side is attacking our women, claiming it as some kind of victory in the war. Why? Because we are vulnerable?”

Christine, another woman leader, said: “We don’t know why raping or molesting us gives a sense of high-handedness to the other side.”

The visit to Manipur’s relief camps shows that women may have shattered the glass ceiling in the 21st Century but even today, in case of conflict, they are the worst-hit.