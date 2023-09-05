Rare Elephant With Tusks Touching The Ground Found In Bandipur After Bhogeshwara's Death

Elephants are one of the biggest animals in a forest. They are considered one of the most important animals in the jungle as they make their way into dense forests by eating and making space for other vegetation to grow. The dung that they produce is also quite beneficial as it contains seeds of plants that they have eaten and helps in the growth of grasses, bushes and even trees. Even though they are friendly, an angry elephant has the capability of destroying many things. Despite holding so much importance for everyone’s livelihood, they are still considered an endangered species. This is mainly because of the selfishness of humans as elephants are known for their priceless tusks. Recently, a video went viral on social media where an elephant with long tusks was found.

According to reports, the elephant is from the Bandipur forest in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka. In the video, two elephants can be seen fighting with each other. Among them, one of the elephants has long tusks that are touching the ground. It has been reported by the officials that the tusks are longer than 2 metres in length. The clip has attracted a lot of attention as many people feel that there’s another elephant that has come after the death of Bhogeshwara, Asia’s ‘longest-tusked’ elephant.

Last year, he was found dead in the Gundar area of Bandipur Forest. According to reports, he was 60 years old and he died due to old age. Bhogeshwara was known for its gentle temperament and moved along the Kabini backwaters in the last three decades. Officials revealed that his calmness and long tusks attracted a lot of tourists to Kabini.