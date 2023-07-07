‘Rattled’ Khalistani Groups Asked to Kill Soft Targets But Won’t Attack Embassies: Punjab Police Sources

The Khalistani groups are rattled and being asked to kill soft targets, top sources in the Punjab Police have told CNN-News18, adding that Hindu leaders seem to be on the radar.

The Punjab and West Bengal Police have arrested an accused for the attack on Shiv Sena (Samajwadi) leader Rajeev Mahajan in Batala on June 24. The accused was held at the Bengal border and handed over to Punjab Police. Another shooter has been arrested from Punjab but sources said the two accused do not know each other.

The sources said Khalistani groups want to kill Hindu leaders as soft targets.

A focus group meeting between central agencies and Punjab Police was held on Tuesday to discuss the issue and the inputs received by authorities reveal that Khalistanis are planning to attack soon and their networking to plan attacks is on. They have also activated gangsters and are planning to strike as soon as possible.

However, they added that embassy and embassy officials will not be attacked because then the Canada and US governments will take strict action against them.

The Khalistan movement has been under pressure after the deaths of three top leaders. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada last month. In May, reports of the murder of 63-year-old Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar surfaced. Last month, Avtar Singh Khanda, a pro-Khalistan leader who planned an attack on the Indian embassy, died in the UK.