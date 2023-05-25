RBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Result Today At 3:15 PM; Check Here How To Download

Live now
May 25, 2023, 12:44 IST
Rajasthan Board 12th Result Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will release the RBSE Class 12th arts stream result 2023 today at 3:15 PM. Students who are waiting for their results will be able to download their scores from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once it is declared. The board will issue the results of the Arts class and senior Upadhyay exams today.
As many as 7,19,838 candidates appeared in the Arts stream and 56,014 candidates appeared in the senior Upadhyay exam. The result will be released from the education complex located in Read More
The result for Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12th arts stream 2023 will be released from the education complex located in Jaipur. The state education minister BD Kalla will release the result at 3.15 pm today.
STEP 1: Visit the official website of RBSE — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for Class 12th 2023 arts stream result.
STEP 3: A login window will appear.
STEP 4: Fill in your credentials.
STEP 5: Login to see your result.
STEP 6: Save the result for future reference.
To download the RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2023, students will have to enter their roll numbers and date of birth. After a few days of the result declaration, students can collect their Class 12 mark sheets from their schools. The RBSE Class 12th scorecard will include details such as the student’s name, subject-wise marks and result status.
Step 1: Visit Rajasthan Board’s official site at rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023’ link.
Step 3: As a new page opens, enter your roll number and date of birth. Then click on submit.
Step 4: The RBSE 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the RBSE result and download it.
Step 6: Take a hard copy of the RBSE result for further reference.
On May 18, the Rajasthan Board declared the 12th result in 2023 for the science and commerce stream. This year, the overall pass percentage in the science stream stood at 95.65 per cent. Girls performed remarkably well with a pass percentage of 97.39 per cent – surpassing the boys’ pass percentage which is 94.72 per cent.
Likewise, in the RBSE Class 12 commerce result, the overall pass percentage this year is 96.60 per cent. Female students once again surpassed boys – by securing a pass percentage of 98.01 per cent when compared to the boys’ pass percentage which currently stands at 95.85 per cent.