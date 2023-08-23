CHANGE LANGUAGE
Spl Prayers, Netas React, UP Schools to Open in Evening for Live Telecast: India Preps for Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing
3-MIN READ

Spl Prayers, Netas React, UP Schools to Open in Evening for Live Telecast: India Preps for Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 07:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: While special 'pujas' are being organised in temples across India, top leaders are keeping a close eye on the historic event.

Chandrayaan-3 Reactions: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the moon landing by 'Chandrayaan-3's will be telecast live in all state-run schools in Uttar Pradesh. Schools will open specially for one hour in the evening for the viewing.

Reactions continue to pour in as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening. While special ‘pujas’ are being organised in temples across India, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, her Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde and Union minister Jitendra Singh are eagerly watching out for the historic event.

If Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) lands successfully this evening, India will become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

Here Are Reactions on Chandrayaan-3’s Landing

• West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing. Describing Chandrayaan-3 mission a matter of pride for the entire nation, Banerjee lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for all their efforts.

“Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation!. The @isro team belongs to India. Their hard work is a testament of the country’s progress which has come from the people, scientists and economists, and not any political entity," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Scientists from across the country, including Bengal, have greatly contributed to the mission. I applaud the efforts of all those who have worked hard at taking India’s lunar exploration to greater heights!," she added.

• Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said they will celebrate when Chandrayaan-3 lands.

• Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday morning updated that Chandrayaan 3 mission is on schedule. “Live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST today evening , that is, August 23, 2023," he posted on ‘X’.

• People offer namaz at the Islamic Center of India in Lucknow for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, on August 23.

Indian-American cardiologist Dr Avinash Gupta that the Indian diaspora in the United States is excited to watch the Chandrayaan-3 to land on the Moon.

• Actor Anupam Kher wrote a note for scientists, staff, technicians and everyone at ISRO. “140 crore Indians in India and millions of Indians all over the world are already looking up at the #Moon with prayers in their hearts and hope in their eyes for #Chandrayaan_3 to proudly land. Thanks in advance for giving us a great reason to celebrate what it means to be an Indian. Touch wood! Thu thu! Jai Ho! Tomorrow around 6.03pm I will scream my guts out- JAI HIND!!" he wrote on ‘X’.

Citing instructions of the State government’s education ministry, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that “On August 23, at 5.27 pm, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organizing special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm.”

August 23, 2023
last updated:August 23, 2023, 07:58 IST