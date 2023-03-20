Real Heroes: The 'Rising Indian' Boxing Star

Akash Gorkha, a young and talented male boxer from Pune, has been making waves in the boxing scene for some years now. In 2017, Akash won the Junior Nationals Silver, followed by a Bronze at the Youth Nationals two years later. He also showcased his talent at the Khelo India Games, further cementing his status as one of the rising stars of Indian boxing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Akash in his Mann Ki Baat address in January 2019, recognizing his potential and contribution to Indian sports. Akash’s dedication and passion for boxing make him a true inspiration for aspiring athletes.

