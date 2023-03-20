CHANGE LANGUAGE
Real Heroes: The 'Rising Indian' Boxing Star
Real Heroes: The 'Rising Indian' Boxing Star

Manjiri Joshi

CNN-News18

March 20, 2023

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Akash Gorkha has shown promise at junior and youth levels, winning multiple medals and praise from PM Modi

Akash Gorkha, a young and talented male boxer from Pune, has been making waves in the boxing scene for some years now. In 2017, Akash won the Junior Nationals Silver, followed by a Bronze at the Youth Nationals two years later. He also showcased his talent at the Khelo India Games, further cementing his status as one of the rising stars of Indian boxing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Akash in his Mann Ki Baat address in January 2019, recognizing his potential and contribution to Indian sports. Akash’s dedication and passion for boxing make him a true inspiration for aspiring athletes.

first published:March 20, 2023, 20:11 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 20:19 IST
