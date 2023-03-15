'Recognise McMahon Line': US Resolution Says Arunachal Pradesh Integral Part Of India; Rejects China's Claim

The United States introduced a resolution in the Senate, expressing its support for “unequivocally recognising the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India".

The resolution reaffirmed that US recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh

Senator Bill Hagerty, who along with Senator Jeff Merkley introduced a bipartisan resolution in the Senate, said that at a time when China continues to pose grave and gathering threats to the Free and Open Indo-Pacific, it is critical for the United States to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our strategic partners in the region, especially India.

Bill Hagerty said the bipartisan resolution expresses the Senate’s support for unequivocally recognising the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India.

“This bipartisan resolution expresses the Senate’s support for unequivocally recognising the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, condemning China’s military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, and further enhancing the US-India strategic partnership and the Quad in support of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” a report in news agency PTI quoted Hagerty as saying on Tuesday.

The resolution comes following faceoffs between the India and China in the Eastern Sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and reaffirms that the US recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The resolution also pushes back against People’s Republic of China (PRC) claims that Arunachal Pradesh is PRC territory, which is a part of the PRC’s increasingly aggressive and expansionist policies.

“America’s values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the center of all of our actions and relationships around the world, especially as the PRC government pushes an alternative vision,” Merkley said.

“This resolution makes clear that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India—not the People’s Republic of China—and commits the US to deepening support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners and donors,” he said.

The resolution also condemns China’s additional provocations, including its use of military force to change the status quo along the LAC, construction of villages in contested areas, publication of maps with Mandarin-language names for cities and features in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, and expansion of PRC territorial claims in Bhutan.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here