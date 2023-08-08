‘Red’ Flag: 1 in 3 Houses Paid Over Rs 200 per kg for Tomatoes Last Week, Finds Survey

Amid the rising tomato prices, one in three households had to pay over Rs 200 last week for one kg, a survey by LocalCircles has found.

LocalCircles conducted a national survey which received over 11,000 responses from household consumers located in 309 districts of India. A total of 63% of the respondents were men, while 37% were women. At least 43% respondents were from tier 1, 32% from tier 2 and 25% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

30% PAID Rs 150-200/kg; 10% PAID OVER Rs 250/kg

The survey sought to understand from household consumers the prices they paid last week. It asked them: “What best describes the price for tomatoes that your household paid most recently?”

The query received 11,565 responses, with one in three households surveyed stating that they paid over Rs 200 per kg for their last purchase of tomatoes. The data shows that 26% of households surveyed has paid Rs 100-150/kg for tomatoes during their last purchase; 30% had paid Rs 150-200/kg; at least 23% paid a higher price of Rs 200-250/kg and 10% of households had paid over Rs 250/kg.

However, 4% of households surveyed indicated that they paid Rs 70-100 per kg and another 4% were able to buy tomatoes for less than Rs 70/kg, likely through the Government channel without realizing it.

The remaining 3% of the households surveyed opted to indicate “can’t say”. In sum, 89% of households surveyed bought tomatoes for over Rs 100/kg.

The data also suggested that 17% households, who were earlier buying tomatoes, have stopped consuming them post the surge in prices.

89% HOUSEHOLDS PAYING OVER RS 100

A comparative study of the results of various surveys conducted from June 27, when 18% of households indicated that they had bought tomatoes for more than Rs 100/kg, showed the percentage rose to 87% by July 14, after which the government agencies started selling tomatoes at subsidised rates.

Though LocalCircles survey showed that not even double digit among the households surveyed were buying subsidised tomatoes, it nonetheless helped ease retail prices such that by July 19, the number of households buying tomatoes for over Rs 100/kg slid to 82% and then further to 64% by July 30.

The latest survey on August 6, however, shows that the prices of tomatoes have again risen sharply.

With 17% tomato consumers pre-July 2023 already having stopped buying tomatoes due to high prices, there is a high likelihood that this number could hit 25%, if the prices touch Rs 300/kg.

The survey was conducted via LocalCircles platform and all participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey.

