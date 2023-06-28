Rein in Civil Society Groups, Allow Security Forces to Function: Centre's Stern Words to Manipur CM

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has been told by the Centre that the way security forces are being prevented from doing their job is unacceptable. The stern message came when the CM met union home minister Amit Shah who later briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation in the strife-torn state.

“The CM has been told to rein in the civil society groups who are obstructing security forces. They must be allowed to do the job for which they have been sent," a central government official told CNN-News18.

Following the missive, N Biren Singh met several civil society groups on Tuesday including women’s group Meira Paibi, conglomeration of civil society groups COCOMI, all Manipur local clubs, etc. Sources said the CM also reached out to groups like Meitei Lipun which has been accused of violence against Kukis. Central agencies similarly have opened channels to speak to Kuki groups who have obstructed security forces and indulged in arson.

Both Kukis and Meitei groups have held the armed forces hostage in villages on the foothills. “Both the Kuki and the Meitei groups have set up bunkers in their villages. Both sides fire at each other using looted weapons. The danger of getting caught in the crossfire is real for security forces," a paramilitary officer told CNN-News18.

On June 24, the Army was forced to free 12 Meitei militants after a 1,200-strong mob led by women protesters surrounded the soldiers. Those freed included 12 Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and self-styled commander Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam, a wanted terrorist who is the suspected mastermind of the 2015 Dogra ambush.

Protesting communities have also blocked two national highways: NH-37 and NH-2. NH-2 via Kuki dominated Kangkopi has remained completely blocked since the violence began while the longer NH-37 has needed repeated intervention from CRPF-led forces for convoys to move. Sources told CNN-News18 that the Prime Minister’s clear directive is to ensure that essential goods and services reach the Manipuris.

The situation has been complicated in both Imphal and Hills as government employees from Kuki communities have fled Imphal valley and Meiteis from the hills. To reinvigorate systems like PDS, employees have been asked to return to work or be on leave without pay. But officials said without a sense of security it will be difficult for employees to follow the orders.

The Centre’s assessment is that if the Army, the Assam Rifles, and the paramilitary forces are allowed to do their work, then the cycle of violence could see a halt. Directions have also been issued to ask the local police and administration to fulfil their obligations professionally. Both sides have accused the police and the administration of acting as per their bias towards their community.