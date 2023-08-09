CHANGE LANGUAGE
Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts: 3rd Parties Can't Be Part of Criminal Proceedings, Centre Argues in SC

Reported By: Ananya Bhatnagar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 21:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Bilkis Bano herself has challenged the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the case. (File Photo: PTI)

The court is hearing several petitions challenging the Gujarat government’s decision of premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case

No interference by strangers (third parties) is permissible in criminal matters, argued the central government on Wednesday while opposing the maintainability of the PILs filed before the Supreme Court challenging the early release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. The convicts were released in August last year after a Gujarat government panel approved their application for remission of their life sentence.

“A third party can never have a say. No third party or stranger’s interference in criminal matters is permissible in the garb of a PIL. No indulgence in the present matter at the instance of so-called public-spirited individuals is warranted," said additional solicitor general SV Raju appearing for the Centre and Gujarat government.

The ASG further told the court that remission is nothing but the reduction of sentence and on the issue of sentence, there cannot be a PIL.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appearing for the convicts also weighed in with the submissions of the Centre and further argued that there can’t be third-party elements once the victim is present.

The hearing in the matter would continue on Thursday and the petitioners would respond to the government and convicts on the maintainability of the PILs. The case is being heard by a division bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna.

While senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Rishi Malhotra argued on behalf of the convicts, the additional solicitor general appearing for the state of Gujarat also supported the opposition on behalf of the convicts to the maintainability of the PILs.

