Relief from Heat As Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Predicted in Most Parts of India for Next 3 Days | Weather Updates

As erratic weather continues, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall over Southern India along with hailstorms over the Northern and Western parts of the country in the next three days.

Apart from this, the ongoing rainfall activity in the southern parts will likely intensify further from Sunday, and last till May 3.

IMD also said that there will be no heatwave conditions over most parts of the country during the next five days as mercury will fall down. Northwestern parts will experience a gradual fall of temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees in the same period.

Scattered/fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over most parts of the country for the next 3 days.Hailstorm activity very likely over isolated parts of most of the country for the next 3 days.

Take a look at rain predictions

Northwest

In its latest bulletin, IMD has predicted widespread rainfall with thunderstorms over Northwest India.

Hailstorms are likely in Himachal Pradesh till May 2 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh from May 1 to 3.

Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Himachal will see heavy rainfall along with snowfall on May 1 and 2.

South

In terms of Southern India, widespread showers with gusty winds are predicted in Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

Very rainfall is predicted in these areas from April 30, the Met Department said.

In central India, Scattered rainfall is predicted over Jharkhand, West Bengal from April 30.

North-east

Heavy showers are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya from April 29 and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 1.

For Sunday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, which will be coupled with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Apart from this, Tamil Nadu has been placed under a yellow alert. Certain districts including Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris are set to experience heavy rainfall.

