Remember Me Please: Howrah's 'Boro Ghori' Clock Turns 97

It’s been almost a century but she is standing with all grandeur not just to tick-tack but to display the dynamic vision of the city - The big clock at Howrah station “Boro Ghori” turns 97 this year.

The clock must have witnessed the chaos of the city that never stops.

While it may seem insignificant in the daily life of thousands of passengers, the 97-year-old clock witnessed it all from colonialism to today’s modern digital era.

The watch has seen all - the love, the separation, the many promises, heartbreaks and whatnot. The clock knows the history of this place.

While one hand of the clock faces platforms numbers 1 to 8, the other stares at platforms 9 to 15. The hour hand is 4 feet 18 inches long, the minute hand is 24 inches long.

This giant clock was made by Gents Company of London and it was installed at Howrah station by the late Dev Prasad Roy, a watch merchant.

Earlier these electromechanical clocks used a pulsar device to work that depends on counting radio pulses and could be remotely controlled from the station to set timings.

Later on, its cable started developing problems and it was decided to place the pulsar device in the clock itself. The clock does not require any winding.

The “Big Ben of Howrah” and its importance for Howrah can be summed up perfectly in this song by Rabindra Nath Tagore- , “Jodi puraton prem dhaka pore jay nabopremojale. Jodi thaki kachakachi, dekhite na pai chahyar moton achi na achi- Tobu Mone Rekho।" meaning If old love is covered in new love net, if i live near, Can’t see, I’m like a shadow, I’m not-Remember though."

