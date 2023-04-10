Remembering Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai on his Death Anniversary

MORARJI DESAI DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Morarji Desai was a prominent Indian politician and a leader of the Indian Independence movement. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 1977 to 1979 and was also the Deputy Prime Minister of India from 1967 to 1971.

Born in February 29, 1896, in Bhadeli village of Gujarat’s Bulsar district, Morarji Desai learnt the lessons of hardwork from his school teacher father. He became a civil servant and served as the Deputy Collector for 12 years. Influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s call to freedom, Desai joined the Independence movement.

Morarji Desai died on April 10, 1995, at the age of 99 at a hospital in Mumbai. On his death anniversary, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about his life and memorable quotes.

Morarji Desai Death Anniversary 2023: Interesting Facts

During his political journey, he took charge of many posts in the government starting with the Chief Ministership of Bombay State in 1952, then he was elected as India’s Minister for Commerce and Industry in the year 1956 and as a finance minister in 1958. Later on, in 1967, Desai joined Indira Gandhi’s cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister. Morarji Desai presented the Union Budget for a record 10 times as a finance minister. Morarji Desai was a loyal Congressman in his five-decade-long political career, but in 1969 he joined party dissenters against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s rule. In 1975, Indira Gandhi declared Emergency after which Desai was arrested and detained. He was later released in January 1977. In the 1977 polls, the Janata Party humbled Indira Gandhi and the Congress, with Desai being elected at the party leader. Morarji Desai then became India’s first non-Congress PM. Desai had then assured to end poverty in 10 years and ban alcohol but his government didn’t last long. He had to resign after 28 months in office as a revolt brimmed against him in the Janata Party. He was known for his simplicity and austere lifestyle. Morarji Desai was also a vegetarian. During an interview to an American TV network in 1978, he credited his longevity to drinking his own urine. Morarji Desai was awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan, Pakistan’s highest civilian award, in 1988.

Morarji Desai Death Anniversary 2023: Memorable Quotes

Life at any time can become difficult; life at any time can become easy. It all depends upon how one adjusts oneself to life. I believe in preventing cruelty to all living beings in any form. One can’t be kind to one person and cruel to another. An expert gives an objective view. He gives his own view. Self-help must precede help from others. Even for making certain of help from heaven, one has to help oneself.

