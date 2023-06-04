Remote Sensing & Aerial Survey in Southern Bihar to Identify Magnetite-Bearing Rocks & Ultramafic Rocks

The Bihar government has decided to sign an MoU with the Geological Survey of India for conducting remote sensing and aerial survey of the southern part of the state to identify magnetic anomalies on the surface representing the presence of rocks having a higher content of ferrous and ferromagnesian minerals, an official said.

top videos

For the first time in Bihar, such a survey will be conducted by the Remote Sensing and Aerial Survey Division (RSAS), GSI (Bengaluru) in Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Nalanda and Jamui districts in the state, the official said.

“Approval has already been given for the signing of the MoU between the Department of Mines and Geology (DMG) and RSAS-GSI. Now the MoU is being finalised. Once the MoU is signed, the final outcome of the studies/survey will be available within a year for further action," Additional Chief Secretary-cum Mines Commissioner, Harjot Kaur Bamrah told.