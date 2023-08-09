Rename ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’ in Constitution, All Official Records: Resolution in State Assembly Urges Centre

The Kerala assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to urge the Centre to rename the state as ‘Keralam’ in the Constitution and all official records.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution. The Opposition did not suggest any amendments.

The CM said: “The name of our state is ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam language. States were formed on the basis of language on November 1, 1956. Kerala’s birth date is also November 1. The need to form a united Kerala for Malayalam-speaking communities has been strongly emerging since the time of the national freedom struggle. But the name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution. This Assembly unanimously requests the Union Government to take immediate steps to amend it as Keralam under Article 3 of the Constitution. This House also requests that our land be renamed as ‘Keralam’ in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution".

The government intends to organize exhibitions highlighting our unique resources and cultural heritage, agro-industrial progress and achievements in the field of advanced technology, debates on the achievements of Kerala so far, challenges faced by our various sectors, and future prospects, for a period of one week from Kerala Day this year (2023) on November 1.

As part of Keraleeyam 2023, there will be a presentation of our various art forms and an art exhibition for the public to enjoy and understand the cultural heritage of Kerala.