Renowned Gujarat Cardiologist, Who Conducted 16,000+ Heart Surgeries, Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Dr Gaurav Gandhi, a prominent cardiologist from Gujarat’s Jamnagar, passed away due to a heart attack on Tuesday. The 41-year-old doctor had performed over 16,000 cardiac surgeries throughout his illustrious medical career, as per reports.

According to a report by the Times of India, the doctor had complained of chest pains at 4 am on Tuesday and was taken to a private hospital where he used to practice. “There a cardiogram was done and Gandhi was treated for acidity. He felt better and went back home,” Dr Nandini Desai, dean of M P Shah Medical College in Jamnagar was quoted as saying.

Gandhi collapsed at his house and was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of GG Hospital where he passed away within 45 minutes of arriving. Desai said that preliminary observations suggest Gandhi suffered a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, a report by Aaj Tak citing police said that Gandhi died in his sleep.

Gandhi carried out his regular patient consultations on Monday and returned to his home on Palace Road in the city that night, the report said. He had dinner and went to bed without expressing any complaints or exhibiting any changes in behavior. However, the following day at 6 am, when family members attempted to wake him up, they discovered him unconscious and immediately rushed him to the hospital, it said.

The cardiologist was declared dead at the hospital.

Who is Gaurav Gandhi?

Gaurav Gandhi completed his MBBS and MD studies in Jamnagar before pursuing further studies in Ahmedabad where he specialised in DM Cardiology, according to News18 Hindi reports. Following his education, Gandhi dedicated himself to treating heart patients in Jamnagar, where he quickly gained a reputation for his exceptional medical service.

His remarkable contributions to the field of medicine earned him recognition and he was honored on Republic Day for his outstanding medical services and research.

Gandhi is survived by his wife, Devanshi, who is a dentist, along with their two children and his parents.