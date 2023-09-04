Renowned Lawyer Harish Salve Marries For Third Time in London | Visuals Here

Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India and renowned lawyer known to take high-profile legal cases, got married for the third time. The lawyer tied the knot with his girlfriend Trina in an affluent ceremony in London. The wedding was attended by several well-known personalities including Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi, Ujjwala Raut and others.

Images and videos of the ceremony have gone viral on social media. In the visuals, Salve and Trina can be seen exchanging marriage vows.

Former Solicitor general of India, #HarishSalve got married for the 3rd time. Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi amongst others attended the ceremony.Hopefully he is lucky the third time. pic.twitter.com/RVSPXyTujC — Kumar Mihir Mishra (@Mihirlawyer) September 4, 2023

68-year-old Salve was earlier married to Meenakshi (his first wife) and Caroline Brossard later in 2020. Salve and Meenakshi called it quits over three decades of marriage in June. The couple had two daughters out of that marriage.

Harish Salve, who is a Supreme Court lawyer has an illustrious legal career with several high-profile and politically significant cases in his portfolio.

One of his most popular cases is of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying. Salve charged only Rs 1 in legal fees for representing Jadhav and his gesture earned him high praise.

His clients include business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata to veteran politicians Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prakash Singh Badal and many others.

In 2015, Salve was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award- one of India’s highest honour. The same year, Salve took up Salman Khan’s infamous hit-and-run case of 2002 who was earlier sentenced to five years in jail.

Khan was acquitted of all charges for the 2002 hit-and-run and drunk-and-drive case following the Bombay High Court’s decision in December 2015.

Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002, and was appointed as the Queen’s Counsel for the courts of Wales and England in January.