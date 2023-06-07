Renowned News Presenter Gitanjali Aiyar Passes Away

Gitanjali Aiyar, a renowned journalist who was one of the first English news presenters on the national broadcaster Doordarshan, passed away on Wednesday. She dedicated over 30 years of her life to the government-owned newsroom and received several accolades as the best TV news presenter during her decades-long career.

Aiyar joined Doordarshan in 1971. Besides reading the news, she also presented popular English song request shows.

She chose to remain with Doordarshan when All India Radio separated from it in 1978.

Gitanjali Aiyar, India’s one of the best tv newsreaders, warm and elegant person and woman of immense substance passed away today. Deepest condolences to her family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4q1C6vFHbh— Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) June 7, 2023

“Listen to Doordarshan newsreaders for the right pronunciations”, said our English teacher. “Which one Ma’am?”, we asked. “Gitanjali Aiyer”, she said. Incredibly sad to learn the graceful Ms Aiyar passed away today. #RIP.— Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) June 7, 2023

People took to Twitter to mourn her demise.

News website Scroll.in once quoted Aiyar as saying that watching the Doordarshan news was considered important among people to improve English and recalled receiving letters of appreciation for the way she read the news.