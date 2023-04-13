CHANGE LANGUAGE
Residents Around Sundarbans Live in Fear of Wild Animals as Fences Get Damaged by Natural Calamities
1-MIN READ

Residents Around Sundarbans Live in Fear of Wild Animals as Fences Get Damaged by Natural Calamities

Reported By: Julfikar Molla

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 09:47 IST

Basirhat, India

Fencing around Sundarban forest has been damaged time and again due to natural calamities. (News18)

Fencing around Sundarban forest has been damaged time and again due to natural calamities. (News18)

Mesh fences in the Sundarbans have been heavily damaged by repeated natural calamities. The damaged fences pose a bigger risk when they become an easy passage for tigers to enter the areas surrounding the forest

While the people of West Bengal’s Sundarbans see nature as their home and survive on its produce, sometimes nature becomes a risk to their life with natural calamities and animals like tigers and crocodiles posing a threat.

Mesh fences in the Sundarbans have been heavily damaged by repeated natural calamities. The damaged fences pose a bigger risk when they become an easy passage for tigers to enter the areas surrounding the forest.

Cyclone and high tide waves have multiplied the danger the residents of Sundarbans face.

Akbar Gazi, a local, said, “Government made several attempts to change mesh fencing to electric one. But deers and tigers lost their lives due to electric fencing. Now, forest mesh fencing has been introduced, the problem has decreased but yet not completely solved. Many fisherman still lose their life after entering to the forest."

For safeguarding the residents around Sundarbans, multiple kinds of fences, including nylon and electric, have been installed but have been destroyed time and again.

Although modern fencing has been arranged by the administration for adequate protection, the fear of tigers, however, instils among people of Samsher Nagar area of Hingalganj and Sundarban area of Basirhat Mahakuma.

first published:April 13, 2023, 09:47 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 09:47 IST