Restaurant Manager, 4 Waiters Arrested for Serving Liquor Illegally: Noida Excise Official

The manager and four waiters of a restaurant located inside a shopping mall here have been arrested for allegedly serving liquor illegally, Gautam Buddh Nagar Excise Department officials said on Tuesday.

The five were arrested following a raid at the Chakravyuh restaurant inside Spectrum Mall in Sector 75 of Noida on Monday evening, they said.

“The raid was led by Excise inspectors Ravi Jaiswal and Abhinav Shahi and conducted on the basis of a tip-off. The excise team found liquor being served there despite the restaurant not having any license to serve the liquor,” District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said.

“The excise team recovered over 40 pints and 20 cans of different brands of beer. They also recovered four bottles of whiskey and rum from the restaurant’s counter. Besides this, over 10 empty bottles of different brands of liquor were also found there,” Singh said.

On the basis of the findings at the spot, restaurant’s manager Aruj Singh Sandhu, waiters Jagdish Singh, Vikas, Pintu Jha and Dinesh Chandra were arrested, he said.

The department has lodged a complaint at the local Sector 113 police station and an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Excise Act, the officer added. PTI KIS RHL

