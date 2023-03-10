CHANGE LANGUAGE
Restaurant Owners in Greater Noida Clash over Customers, Beat Each Other With Sticks
1-MIN READ

Restaurant Owners in Greater Noida Clash over Customers, Beat Each Other With Sticks

Published By: Jessica Jani

IANS

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 12:34 IST

Greater Noida, India

Bisrakh police station in-charge Anil Rajput apprised that two people have been arrested. (Photo: IANS)



According to sources, an argument broke out between the restaurant owners over customers, which escalated and turned violent

A clash broke out between two restaurant owners in Greater Noida and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The police has registered a case against two people involved in the incident that occurred on Wednesday in the Bisrakh police station area.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the restaurant owners over customers, which escalated and turned violent.

People also beat up each other with sticks.

Bisrakh police station in-charge Anil Rajput apprised that two people have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
