CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Holi 2023Women's DayBengaluru NewsMumbai RainUmesh Pal Murder
Home » India » Restrooms for Women Cops Inaugurated at Three Mumbai Police Stations
1-MIN READ

Restrooms for Women Cops Inaugurated at Three Mumbai Police Stations

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 19:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Named 'Hirkani Kaksha' for the legendary historical figure of Hirkani, such restrooms will be provided at other police stations too, said an official. (Representational photo: Shutterstock)

Named 'Hirkani Kaksha' for the legendary historical figure of Hirkani, such restrooms will be provided at other police stations too, said an official. (Representational photo: Shutterstock)

Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar inaugurated the facilities, which come with beds, chairs, tables, lockers and attached toilets, at the N M Joshi Marg police station, Azad Maidan police station and the Protection Branch office

Well-furnished restrooms for women staff were inaugurated at three police stations in Mumbai to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar inaugurated the facilities, which come with beds, chairs, tables, lockers and attached toilets, at the N M Joshi Marg police station, Azad Maidan police station and the Protection Branch office.

Named “`Hirkani Kaksha” for the legendary historical figure of Hirkani, such restrooms will be provided at other police stations too, said an official.

Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharati, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary and other senior officers were present at the inauguration function, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. international women's day
  2. mumbai
  3. restroom
  4. women cop
first published:March 08, 2023, 19:16 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 19:16 IST
Read More