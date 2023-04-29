CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur TensionSudan ConflictAtiq AhmedUS Visa
Home » India » Retired Police Officer Found Dead on Railway Tracks
1-MIN READ

Retired Police Officer Found Dead on Railway Tracks

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 13:11 IST

Alappuzha, India

Police suspect it as a case of suicide and the investigation was on (Representative Image)

Police suspect it as a case of suicide and the investigation was on (Representative Image)

During his career, he had investigated many cases including the controversial solar scam case

A retired police official was found dead on the railway tracks in this coastal Kerala district on Saturday. The body of Harikrishnan, a retired DySP, was found at the railway tracks in the Haripad area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

During his career, he had investigated many cases including the controversial solar scam case.

Police said his car was found parked near the railway track.

Police suspect it as a case of suicide and the investigation was on.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Railways
first published:April 29, 2023, 13:11 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 13:11 IST