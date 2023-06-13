Rise In Accommodation Facility For Amarnath Yatra, 8-9 Lakh Pilgrims Expected

As the yearly Amarnath Yatra is all set to begin, the Jammu and Kashmir government is bracing to host tourists and devotees and is working on increasing the accommodation facilities as a huge footfall of pilgrims is expected.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that around 75,000 pilgrims can be accommodated at different locations this year with better facilities as compared to previous years.

“Camps have been increased and around 7 thousand additional Yatris can stay in them," Divisional Commissioner said.

“We are moving ahead with better facilities. Feedback which was taken last year was very good and 95 to 97 per cent were happy," he added.

However, the security of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims remains a big concern every year for the government as they become prime targets for terrorists.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed security arrangements while directing officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra. In 2017, eight Hindu pilgrims were killed in a terror attack.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri also said that security will be further reviewed and the plan is in place for convoy movement and placing ROP (road opening party).

He said that around 8 to 9 lakh pilgrims are expected in the 62 days long Yatra this year. “We are doing arrangements according to these numbers but we are prepared for a much higher number too," Vijay said.

To limit the environmental impact in the Himalayan mountains from where the Yatra takes passes, waste management will be ensured.

“Sanitation arrangement will be better. There will be zero waste management, so the impact on the environment will be limited. In major camps we have built a waste disposal system through which recyclable waste will be recycled and wet waste will be processed," Bidhuri said.

There will also be more CCTV cameras to cover the entire track. The government through these CCTV cameras monitors the movement of pilgrims for safety.

There were some issues reported with the RFID cards which the government now says have been rectified. These RFID cards were introduced a few years back and will continue to ensure the tracking of pilgrims and their access.

News18 had earlier reported that the government had approved the utilization of 400 satellite phones while the work on a 100-bedded DRDO hospital at Baltal is also underway.

For the first time, the yatra’s track to the cave shrine has been handed over to the BRO. The organization has set a June 15 deadline to complete the restoration work, well before the yatra starts on July 1.