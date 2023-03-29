Rising India 2023: Hydrogen to Soon Power Buses & Planes in India, Says Nitin Gadkari | Details Here

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday addressed the News18 Rising India Summit where he said India would soon have hydrogen buses plying on the streets in addition to using hydrogen to fuel airplanes.

“We aspire to be Energy exporter and not an importer. Keeping this in mind, India is looking at the future of transport. We will soon use hydrogen to fuel airplanes,” Gadkari said adding that hydrogen-powered buses will also be launched in India soon.

The BJP leaders said that India is at the number one spot with regards to manufacturing electrolyzers. “We are not just manufacturing hub of electrolyzers, we are also exporting it to countries like the United States,” Gadkari said.

The Union Minister is said to have travelled to the News18 summit venue via a hydrogen-powered car.

“There are three types of hydrogen – brown, black and green. We are looking to use waste and waste water to generate green hydrogen. The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru has figured out a way to make green hydrogen with bio waste without power,” Gadkari said adding that using this one, it can travel over 400 kilometers at just Rs 80.

Gadkari said that once we scale the production of green hydrogen, this can be used to drastically reduce the cost of transportation in the country all while being sustainable.

Future of Electric Vehicles

Gadkari also highlighted the future of electric vehicles in India and said that electric tractors will soon be launched in India. “Along with electric tractors, we will be increasing the number of electric buses across India,” the union minister said.

“For a diesel bus, it costs Rs 115/per kilometer. However, for electric buses it would cost Rs 39/per km for non-AC buses and Rs 41/km for AC buses,” Gadkari added.

