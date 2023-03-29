Rising India | Nitin Gadkari on Savarkar Row: He Has Sacrificed a Lot; Study Him First Before Commenting

Amid the recent controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Veer Savarkar, Union minister for road and transport at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023 said on Wednesday the Hindutva ideologue has scarified a lot; people should study him first before commenting on him.

Rising India Summit 2023 Live

“We among ourselves might have differences with Savarkar’s ideology but he has scarified a lot,” said Gadkari.

He quoted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who said differences of opinions but not emotions or feelings on the ongoing controversy on Savarkar in Maharashtra.

When asked about following rules, especially during his college days, Gadkari said people are not following traffic norms. “We need serious approach,” warned the minister on people obtaining driving licences without taking the test.

The minister stressed that he believes a performance audit is more important that financial audit. People support a government or minister who “performs well. This is the nature of society”.

After losing his Lok Sabha membership, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Delhi and said he will not apologise to anyone as he is a Gandhi, and not Savarkar, taking a dig at the freedom fighter.

His comments have upset Uddhav Thackeray, whose Shiv Sena party is in alliance with Congress, NCP in Maharashtra. Thackeray at a rally on Sunday evening warned Rahul Gandhi and said such comments will create tensions among the parties.

Read all the Latest India News here