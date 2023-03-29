Rising India: Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification to Karnataka Polls, Amritpal, ED-AAP Row | Top Quotes By Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023 on Wednesday said former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa is the star campaigner of BJP in the May 10 assembly polls. He told Network18 Group Editor-In-Chief Rahul Joshi that the BJP will cross the halfway mark in the 224 Karnataka assembly.

“No question of coalition…we are confident of getting majority in Karnataka. Will form the government with full majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” said Amit Shah.

Here are top quotes from Amit Shah:

Amit Shah on India’s development: “In the last nine years, India has proved to itself to the world in every department. If development is visible in India, it happened only in the past 10 years. The credit goes to the people of India working on the ground. I believe by 2047, the vision set by PM Modi, India will be the best in every department of the world.”

Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification: “No vendetta politics on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. Law is clear on an MP’s disqualification. Rahul Gandhi tore the ordinance publicly during Manmohan Singh’s tenure, nobody dared to say anything to him… Congress is misleading. Conviction can’t be stayed. Sentence can be stayed if the court decides.”

Amit Shah citing the 2013 Supreme Court verdict: “The SC order came when Congress-led government was in power in 2013. We do not want to make corrections in the law over the matter.”

Amit Shah on Veer Savarkar: “He (Rahul Gandhi) has insulted the entire OBC community. If Rahul Gandhi did not want to apologise, then he should have not even applied for bail. Veer Savarkar has sacrificed a lot for the country. He (Rahul Gandhi) should read what his late grandmother (Indira Gandhi) had said about Veer Savarkar.”

Amit Shah on Opposition’s front: “Everybody is fighting against each other, but when it comes to standing against PM Modi, we can see them coming together.”

Amit Shah on misuse of investigating agencies: “We promised in the 2014 elections that our fight is against corruption. Lakhs of innocent leaders were put behind the bars during the Emergency. I was pressured by the CBI to frame PM Modi in a fake encounter case…we did not make a hue and cry about it.”

Amit Shah on ED-AAP row: “No fake cases against anyone. We should have faith in law and they should approach the court if the government is misusing Central agencies.”

Amit Shah on forthcoming Rajasthan election: “We have not taken any decision on the Rajasthan elections. People want to change the CM."

Amit Shah on Maharashtra politics: “Shiv Sena and BJP fought the elections together. People wanted Shiv Sena and the BJP government. Now, the real Shiv Sena is with the BJP. I also accept that the BJP on its own could have formed the government in Maharashtra. But we have good relations with the Shiv Sena and now it is with us.”

Amit Shah on Amritpal Singh: “I meet the Punjab CM (Bhagwant Mann) every three months irrespective of the government. We stand with the party when it comes to the security of the country. Many people have been arrested in connection with the Amritpal case. Police and intelligence agencies are working on the case.

Amit Shah on attacks on Indian missions abroad: “It was an attack on India. We will take action against those involved in the attacks. An FIR has already lodged in Delhi.”

Amit Shah on Khalistan: “Contribution of Sikhs to India’s freedom has been immense. Every Sikh wants to be with India.”

Amit Shah on judiciary: “No confrontation between the judiciary and government. Both are working on their limits. The government’s duty is to make the law now. Parliament will think over it.”

Amit Shah on drug menace: “Terror funding is done via drugs.”

Amit Shah on Indian economy: “India was the fastest developing nation during Covid. Now, it is at the fifth place in the world. India is now the hub of production in many areas such as space and green hydrogen.

