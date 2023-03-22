CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rising India, Real Heroes: A Home for Sparrows
Rising India, Real Heroes: A Home for Sparrows

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 16:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Inderpal Singh Batra has turned his home into a sanctuary for over 2,500 sparrows

In the Prime Minister’s electoral district of Varanasi, Inderpal Singh Batra has been on a campaign to save the sparrow population’s decline due to rapid urbanisation.

In the early 2000s, he decided to take action by purchasing a clay pot, drilling a hole in it, and filling it with twigs to make a nest for the birds.

What started with just a few sparrows has now grown to over 2,500, with more than 100 nests in Batra’s home.

His efforts have turned his home into a sanctuary for these birds, and he hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Batra’s initiative is a reminder of the importance of protecting our environment and the role each individual can play in preserving nature.

Prime Minister Modi was all praise for Batra’s efforts in his Mann Ki Baat address in March 2021.

About the Author
Nitya Thirumalai
Nitya Thirumalai, News Editor at News18.com, writes on Indian and global politics as well as Formula 1.
first published:March 22, 2023, 16:50 IST
last updated:March 22, 2023, 16:50 IST