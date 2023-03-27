CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rising India, Real Heroes: A musician who transcends religion

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 17:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Sunita Jhingran is a singer who worships Hindu gods and Shia Imam Hussain

Sunita Jhingran, a renowned classical music singer best known for her thumri, khayal, dadra and ghazal, is also keeping up the traditions of her forefathers as a Hussaini Brahmin.

Hussaini Brahmins worship both Hindu gods and Imam Hussain, the third Shia Imam in Islam.

Jhingran believes that humanity is the greatest of all religions, and her way of promoting love and respect for all is through her music.

She attends ‘Majlis’ and recites elegies during the month of Muharram to carry forward the tradition she learned during her childhood.

first published:March 27, 2023, 17:19 IST
