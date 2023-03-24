Rising India, Real Heroes: An Inclusive Cafe Owner

Inspired by her cousin with autism, Ashaita collaborated with her aunt to establish the Yash Charitable Trust in 2014. One of the trust’s first ventures was the Arpan Dabba Service, which employed only persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (PwIDDs). Following the initiative’s success, the idea for Café Arpan was born.

The café’s interior is designed to be welcoming to everyone, and the employees are curated in accordance with their abilities so they can operate the entire café with the aid of two support staff. Since its opening in 2018, Café Arpan has gained a loyal customer base and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community.

Despite facing some setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic, Café Arpan is eager to return to pre-Covid times and continue its mission of inclusion and empowerment.

